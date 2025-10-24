LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

