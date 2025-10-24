Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $73.42 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE V opened at $345.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.78 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

