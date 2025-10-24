Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 595 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 106.7% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 275.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.