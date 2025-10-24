Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 223 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,124.17.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $939.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $916.59 and a 200 day moving average of $939.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.