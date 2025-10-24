Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.26.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

