Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Intel Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.