Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.75.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $345.82 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $280.78 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.73 and a 200-day moving average of $347.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

