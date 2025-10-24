Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0%

BX opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. HSBC raised their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

