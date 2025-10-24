Forum Financial Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:NSC opened at $283.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.68. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.