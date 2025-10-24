American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $126,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $354.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.58 and a 200-day moving average of $304.99. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $357.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

