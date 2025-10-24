Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Okta Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news,

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,474.87. The trade was a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

