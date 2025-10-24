Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

