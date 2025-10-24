Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $762.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $727.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

