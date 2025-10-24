Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $110.63 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

