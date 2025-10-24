GenTrust LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

