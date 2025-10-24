Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,697 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

