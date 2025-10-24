Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $31.19 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.