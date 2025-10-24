Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 5,851 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 97,516.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $140.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $160.12 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,442,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

