Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

CSCO stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $277.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.