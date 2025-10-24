Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 135,069 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5,488.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,242 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,094 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,492,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26. New Fortress Energy LLC has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

