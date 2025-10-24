VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $344.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $350.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

