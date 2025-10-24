Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Position Lowered by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 3.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 1.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $79,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VPL opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $91.42.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

