GenTrust LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2025

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,470 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,031.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

