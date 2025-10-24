Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5%

MLM stock opened at $619.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $620.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

