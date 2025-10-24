Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $427.32 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $446.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.99. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

