Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $9.49 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

