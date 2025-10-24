Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $792,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $264.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $235.46.

CBOE opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

