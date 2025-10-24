Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,198 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $89,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $306.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.36. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

