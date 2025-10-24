Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,110 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $212,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $106.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

