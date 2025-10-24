CAP Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

CAP Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

