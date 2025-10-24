FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.