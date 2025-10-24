1,793 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.