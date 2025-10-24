Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $746.25 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,183.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

