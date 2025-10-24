FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $751.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

