Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.88.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

