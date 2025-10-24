FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 109,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 83,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.3%

CMCSA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.