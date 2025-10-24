Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Holdings Lowered by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $487.95 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.07.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.