Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 3,291 Centene Corporation $CNC

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Centene Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

