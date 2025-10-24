McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.01 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.