Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ACN opened at $249.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.