Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 224,717 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,717 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.