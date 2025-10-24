Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $594.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $612.04 and a 200-day moving average of $527.31.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Glj Research increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

