Warburton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of T stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.