Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.58. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream Partners

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HESM

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.