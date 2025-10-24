Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.185 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $68,953,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,098,484,000 after buying an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,262,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 253,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

