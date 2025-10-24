US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in US Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in US Foods by 49.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 487.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 466,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 109,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

