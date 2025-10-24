FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FTI Consulting stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $213.07.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $165.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.