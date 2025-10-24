Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $610.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

