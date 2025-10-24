Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,334 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.07% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 332,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

