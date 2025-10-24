LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

LJI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

